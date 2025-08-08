Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James has better chance to win in a Cleveland return
By Tyler Reed
However, the future of LeBron James has been teased as uncertain for most of the summer. Whatever decision James makes on his future playing career will probably be the last of his career.
The future hall of famer is more than likely looking at a destination that gives him the best chance to win his fifth ring, and Stephen A. Smith believes to know that exact location.
During a segment on ESPN's "First Take", Smith made a plea for James to return to his home with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Why don't you just come back to Cleveland and end your career? He'd have a better chance of winning a championship in Cleveland than he would in LA," said Smith.
The Eastern Conference has opened up even more for a Cavaliers team that was the best team in the conference this past season. If James stays with the Lakers, the team will need to survive the gauntlet of the Western Conference.
A return to Cleveland would be the storybook ending James is probably looking for. Winning a championship would just be the cherry on top of the sundae.
