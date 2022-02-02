Luka Doncic Net Worth, Contract, Endorsements
Luka Doncic is a generational superstar for the Dallas Mavericks who is poised to dominate the NBA for the next two decades. Doncic was drafted in 2018 after playing professionally in Spain and hit the ground running, averaging 21 points, seven assists, and six rebounds per game as a rookie. Doncic has only gotten better, leading the Mavericks to the playoffs in the last two seasons while racking up triple-doubles left and right.
At only 22 years-old, Doncic seems primed to become the NBA's next international superstar. How does his net worth measure up to other players around the league like Donovan Mitchell, Paul George, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid, or Jayson Tatum?
Luka Doncic Net Worth
Luka Doncic is worth an estimated $25 million.
Luka Doncic Contract
Luka Doncic is in the final year of his four-year, $32 million rookie deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Last offseason, however, Doncic signed a supermax extension worth $207 million over five years, tripling his salary. The new contract will begin next season, when Doncic's salary will jump from $10 million to $35 million.
Luka Doncic Endorsements
Luka Doncic has an exclusive shoe deal with Nike's Jordan Brand. Doncic's other notable endorsements include collectibles manufacturer Panini and BioSteel, a sports nutrition company. Doncic also graced the cover of NBA2K22 this past year.
How Much Money Does Luka Doncic Make Per Season?
Luka Doncic will make $10 million in 2021-22.
How Much Money Does Luka Doncic Make Per Game?
An NBA season has 82 games, which means Doncic will make $121,951 per game in 2021-22.
How Much Money Does Luka Doncic Make Per Minute?
NBA games are 48 minutes long, excluding the possibility of overtime. Luka Doncic will make $10 million over the course of the 2021-22 season, which comes out to $121,951 per game. Beal will make $2,540 per minute this season.