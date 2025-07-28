Stephen Curry makes NBA all-time Top 10 scoring list admission
Stephen Curry has cemented his legacy as the best shooter in NBA history. With four championships, two MVPs, and a Finals MVP to his name, many consider him to be a Top 10 player of all time. Some argue that he is the GOAT point guard, as well.
However, these are all subjective. While the man himself hasn't been one to chase records, all players care about their statistics. As No. 24 on the all-time scoring list, the Golden State Warriors man recently admitted that he has calculated what it might take for him to crack the top 10.
"I wouldn't say I don't care. I do the math every once in a while," Curry told Complex in an interview. "Every time you catch somebody and they do the thing in the arenas like, 'Oh, congratulations, you passed Jerry West,' which was a special one for me, that's when you're like, oh, how far can I go?
"So I do the math. If I average 20-something [points], two and a half seasons, I'm playing 70 games, I do that math all the time just to get in your head how long do you have to play and to what level to catch the top of that list?"
Curry has 25,386 points at the moment. With James Harden set to break into the Top 10 this coming season, Steph has to likely get to Shaquille O'Neal's 28,596 points to make it.
And even though he is already 37, it's hard to imagine that Steph won't get the 3,210 points needed to make that happen before he retires.
