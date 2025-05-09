Stephen A. Smith proves he's everywhere after epic Law and Order cameo
By Matt Reed
Stephen A. Smith has made a career as a man of many talents, and when he's not on ESPN coming up with outlandish NBA and NFL takes he's becoming a big-time actor appearing in some of television's biggest programs.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith gets presidential push from Donald Trump
While Smith has made recurring appearances on hit ABC drama General Hospital for years, the NBA analyst received a different role Thursday when making his debut on NBC"s Law and Order, one of the longest running programs on TV.
In Smith's latest side quest, he appeared on the show as an agent for an NBA player, who he called out for not being close to the level of LeBron James, Kevin Durant or Anthony Edwards.
Smith has been a very busy man after receiving his new $100 million ESPN contract, and he's even been linked to a presidential run after receiving a loose endorsement from president Donald Trump.
It remains to be seen if Smith will actually go through with a run at the presidency in 2028 or beyond, but given his busy schedule with constant television appearances, his podcast, acting career and personal life it's hard to imagine he's willing to give all of that up to take on arguably the most demanding job on the planet.
