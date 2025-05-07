Stephen A. Smith calls out Darius Garland for missing crucial playoff games
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost in dramatic fashion in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton was happy to take a fine, doing the iconic Sam Cassell celebration after hitting a dagger three to give his team a 2-0 lead.
The Cavs, who have enjoyed a phenomenal regular season, now find themselves facing a must-win Game 3. However, injuries to Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter, and Darius Garland have made that difficult. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN and made a point to the star guard despite his injury woes.
"Darius Garland, listen. A toe injury is significant. Can be very painful. I understand that," Smith said. "You've gotta be damn near crippled if you can't play. You gotta be damn near crippled if you can't play. You've gotta find a way to get out there.
"You've missed four straight games Darius Garland. I mean damn. You've got all offseason to heal. Somehow, someway. I mean you're on the brink of elimination. I mean, you gotta get out there. You gotta find a way. Limp yo' a** out there no matter which way you've got to do it."
Garland has missed four straight playoff games, he last played Game 2 against the Miami Heat in their first-round series. He led the team in assists during the regular season with 6.7 per game and was also their second leading scorer.
There is little doubt that the injury is significant, but Smith's take seems to suggest that he should be able to get back out there. Only Garland and the Cavs know if he can; the rest of the NBA world will have to wait and watch.
