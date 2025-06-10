Stefon Diggs opens up on conversations with Patriots on viral boat video
By Tyler Reed
When the New England Patriots made the decision to bring in veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, thoughts of his life on the field were probably the least of their worries.
However, Diggs' personal life has now become a focal point of the offseason after a viral video appeared to show the Patriots' receiver having what some would consider a good time on a boat with friends.
RELATED: Current NFL Stars Who Are Locks For the Hall of Fame
That good time did not last, as the internet quickly had the video plastered on every social media platform, and now, new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is dealing with more than he hoped as he prepares for his first season in New England.
Diggs spoke with the media about the situation. Even though he was open to discussing the situation, details on the matter are pretty close to the vest, as Diggs mentioned, he can't really talk about the conversations that he is having with the team internally.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know what these conversations are about. Vrabel wants to keep the Bill Belichick 'Patriots Way' culture in New England, and partying with unknown substances doesn't scream strong culture for the team.
Things are not getting off to a great start between Diggs and his new team. However, there's one way to solve all of this: just win, baby.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Red Sox finally promote their top prospect after intense media scrutiny
NBA: Stephen A. Smith slams Tyrese Haliburton after Pacers’ Game 2 loss
NFL: NFL insider claims Aaron Rodgers was 'Option C' for Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN signs legendary broadcaster, 86, to contract extension
VIRAL: Runner attempted to complete absurd marathon challenge while drinking 26 beers