The Big Lead

Stefon Diggs opens up on conversations with Patriots on viral boat video

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs reveals a little insight into conversations with the team over the viral boat video.

By Tyler Reed

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

When the New England Patriots made the decision to bring in veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, thoughts of his life on the field were probably the least of their worries.

However, Diggs' personal life has now become a focal point of the offseason after a viral video appeared to show the Patriots' receiver having what some would consider a good time on a boat with friends.

RELATED: Current NFL Stars Who Are Locks For the Hall of Fame

That good time did not last, as the internet quickly had the video plastered on every social media platform, and now, new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is dealing with more than he hoped as he prepares for his first season in New England.

Diggs spoke with the media about the situation. Even though he was open to discussing the situation, details on the matter are pretty close to the vest, as Diggs mentioned, he can't really talk about the conversations that he is having with the team internally.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know what these conversations are about. Vrabel wants to keep the Bill Belichick 'Patriots Way' culture in New England, and partying with unknown substances doesn't scream strong culture for the team.

Things are not getting off to a great start between Diggs and his new team. However, there's one way to solve all of this: just win, baby.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Red Sox finally promote their top prospect after intense media scrutiny

NBA: Stephen A. Smith slams Tyrese Haliburton after Pacers’ Game 2 loss

NFL: NFL insider claims Aaron Rodgers was 'Option C' for Pittsburgh Steelers

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN signs legendary broadcaster, 86, to contract extension

VIRAL: Runner attempted to complete absurd marathon challenge while drinking 26 beers

Home/NFL