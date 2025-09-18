Stefon Diggs faces paternity claim while awaiting child with Cardi B
Stefon Diggs caught 10 passes for the New England Patriots this season, but his biggest catches are happening away from football. The wide receiver found himself in headlines this week after girlfriend Cardi B announced she's expecting their first child together.
The Grammy-winning rapper shared the pregnancy news during a Wednesday appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King. She told the host she feels "excited" and "happy" about baby number four. Diggs and Cardi B have been dating since October of last year, making this a relatively new chapter for both.
MORE: ‘Weak a** city’: Panthers legend's latest comments spark outrage in Carolina
However, the pregnancy announcement has brought attention to some unfinished business from Diggs' past. Court documents obtained by Page Six show that Aileen Lopera, known online as Lord Gisselle, filed a paternity petition in Los Angeles Superior Court back in December 2024.
Lopera named Diggs as the father of her unborn child and is seeking full parental rights while requesting limited visitation for him. She's also asking for reimbursement of pregnancy and birth-related costs, plus attorney's fees.
The 31-year-old Diggs responded in July, stating he was "not certain" he fathered baby Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, who was born April 2. He's requested a DNA test and wants joint custody with expenses split evenly if paternity is confirmed.
The NFL star already shares an 8-year-old daughter named Nova from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Cardi B filed for divorce from rapper Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage, just three months before welcoming their third child together, daughter Blossom.
Seems like Diggs is juggling more than just his Patriots playbook these days.
