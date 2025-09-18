‘Weak a** city’: Panthers legend's latest comments spark outrage in Carolina
Steve Smith Sr. has always been a fiery voice when it comes to defending the Carolina Panthers. But his latest comments about the fanbase crossed a line that even his most loyal supporters are having trouble overlooking.
The former Panthers legend went nuclear on local radio this week, targeting fans who've been critical of struggling rookie Xavier Legette. Smith's frustration with the criticism aimed at the first-round pick is understandable, but his approach left many scratching their heads.
Appearing on WFNZ's Kyle Bailey Club, Smith lashed out when addressing what he sees as constant negativity from the fanbase.
"That's what this city does well, is b**** and complain. Now I know some people aren't gonna like to hear this, but if you're gonna ride and die with your team, ride or die. That's probably the problem with this weak a** city, is the fair-weather fans. And I said that that way because I've been in this city for 25 years now. And I've heard complaining about everything, no matter what the case is."
Smith emphasized that no player is perfect and stressed that criticism should never cross into tearing players down as if they aren't giving their all on the field. Fair point, but the delivery felt way off target.
Many believe Smith's take completely misses the mark. Panthers fans have endured more heartbreak than most fanbases can imagine. In 31 years of existence, Carolina has never had back-to-back winning seasons.
Since David Tepper took over as owner, six different coaches have tried turning things around with little success. The team hasn't posted a winning record since 2017. For roughly four years, the Panthers became the NFL's punchline, giving their loyal supporters precious little to celebrate.
They haven't won a playoff game since their NFC Championship victory over Arizona nearly a decade ago.
Maybe Smith should consider that "complaining" fans are actually the ones still showing up after decades of disappointment.
