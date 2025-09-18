Thursday Roundup: Cubs end drought, Ben Johnson silences Tom Brady drama, and more
By Tyler Reed
Welcome one and all to another edition of the Thursday Roundup. We've got plenty of headline news to discuss before we get Week 3 of the NFL season underway.
Let's get straight to the action.
MORE: NFL: Teams With Best Chance of Winning the Super Bowl After Week 2
Streak Broken
The Chicago Cubs ended a five-year postseason drought on Wednesday with their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Milwaukee Brewers may own the NL Central, but don't let the Cubbies get hot going into October. WIsh my Reds were a threat for October. Instead, we've moved on to football season.
Not Real Drama
Tom Brady being in the coaches' booth during the Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday night drew some to believe the action was a near sport banning event.
How dare an announcer with access to every team be allowed to listen in on the play calls from a team he owns? Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has already shut down the idea of this being that Brady is cheating for the Raiders. It's truly not that serious. Just like deflating a ball.
MORE: NFL: ESPN Updates Rankings After Week 2
We've got a mix of sports and pop culture with the news that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are having a child. A new favorite in the Heisman Trophy race. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani continues to make history at the plate and on the mound. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing out the creamsicle look in their matchup with the New York Jets.
It felt like a slow Wednesday, but thankfully, football is back in our lives tonight. Unfortunately for Miami Dolphins fans, tonight could be the end of their season. However, for the rest of us, it's Thursday night, baby!
Have a great Thursday!
