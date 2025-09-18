The Big Lead

Thursday Roundup: Cubs end drought, Ben Johnson silences Tom Brady drama, and more

The latest news in sports and pop culture for Thursday, September 18.

By Tyler Reed

The Chicago Cubs celebrate on the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates to secure a spot in the 2025 playoffs.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate on the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates to secure a spot in the 2025 playoffs. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Welcome one and all to another edition of the Thursday Roundup. We've got plenty of headline news to discuss before we get Week 3 of the NFL season underway.

Let's get straight to the action.

Streak Broken

The Chicago Cubs ended a five-year postseason drought on Wednesday with their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Milwaukee Brewers may own the NL Central, but don't let the Cubbies get hot going into October. WIsh my Reds were a threat for October. Instead, we've moved on to football season.

Not Real Drama

Tom Brady being in the coaches' booth during the Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday night drew some to believe the action was a near sport banning event.

How dare an announcer with access to every team be allowed to listen in on the play calls from a team he owns? Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has already shut down the idea of this being that Brady is cheating for the Raiders. It's truly not that serious. Just like deflating a ball.

Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

We've got a mix of sports and pop culture with the news that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are having a child. A new favorite in the Heisman Trophy race. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani continues to make history at the plate and on the mound. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing out the creamsicle look in their matchup with the New York Jets.

It felt like a slow Wednesday, but thankfully, football is back in our lives tonight. Unfortunately for Miami Dolphins fans, tonight could be the end of their season. However, for the rest of us, it's Thursday night, baby!

Have a great Thursday!

