Stefon Diggs could get cut after viral boat video, per Patriots radio host

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs could get cut by the team over the viral boat video, according to the team's radio host.

By Josh Sanchez

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who signed with the New England Patriots during the offseason on a three-year $63.5 million contract, was in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Diggs went viral for partying on a boat in Miami with his girlfriend Cardi B and several other women, while he was caught on video with a suspicious pink powder.

Nothing has come of it, but Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the situation and will handle things internally.

But, as it turns out, Diggs could be on thin ice. Scott Zolak, who calls Patriots games on radio, says that the team could release the star wide receiver, but it has to do with more than the video.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks the to media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks the to media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I came to this show yesterday with the opinion -- not opinion, but the knowledge that ," Zolak said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, according to NBCSportsBoston.com. "That it is being thought of.

"[I]t’s not just the boat. It’s not just the boat. There are some other things that I’ve heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?"

It will be an interesting situation to monitor, but Zolak said he ultimately believes the Patriots will keep Diggs. His deal guaranteed $16.6 million at signing.

Let's just see if Diggs can stay out of further trouble before training camp and the season rolls around.

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

