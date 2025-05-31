Stefon Diggs could get cut after viral boat video, per Patriots radio host
By Josh Sanchez
NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who signed with the New England Patriots during the offseason on a three-year $63.5 million contract, was in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons.
Diggs went viral for partying on a boat in Miami with his girlfriend Cardi B and several other women, while he was caught on video with a suspicious pink powder.
Nothing has come of it, but Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the situation and will handle things internally.
But, as it turns out, Diggs could be on thin ice. Scott Zolak, who calls Patriots games on radio, says that the team could release the star wide receiver, but it has to do with more than the video.
"I came to this show yesterday with the opinion -- not opinion, but the knowledge that ," Zolak said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, according to NBCSportsBoston.com. "That it is being thought of.
"[I]t’s not just the boat. It’s not just the boat. There are some other things that I’ve heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?"
It will be an interesting situation to monitor, but Zolak said he ultimately believes the Patriots will keep Diggs. His deal guaranteed $16.6 million at signing.
Let's just see if Diggs can stay out of further trouble before training camp and the season rolls around.
