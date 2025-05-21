Rapper Offset bashes NFL star Stefon Diggs over Cardi B relationship
By Matt Reed
Rappers are known for having beef with their competition, but in the case of one of the NFL's biggest stars he recently caught a stray from the hip hop community because of his new relationship.
RELATED: NFL expected to outlaw Tush Push despite Philadelphia Eagles' success
Cardi B is one of the biggest names in rap, and her former flame and fellow rapper Offset isn't pleased with her choice of boyfriend after she recently went public with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
That prompted Offset to drop a diss track targeting Diggs after the NFL wideout and Cardi B were spotted court side recently at a New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.
It's pretty clear that the Migos member won't be supporting the Patriots any time soon ahead of the new NFL season, but based on recent interactions it looks like Diggs and Cardi B are quite happy together.
