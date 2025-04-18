Sports Illustrated shares hilarious outtakes from Travis Hunter's shoot
By Tyler Reed
There's no debate, 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is the most intriguing NFL Draft prospect in recent memory.
Hunter dazzled fans with his play on the offensive and defensive side of the ball during his time with the Buffaloes, and now, a team will have to decide where they see Hunter playing for their franchise.
Recently, Sports Illustrated helped fans get to know the best athlete in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the outtakes from the photoshoot with Hunter might be the best part.
In the outtakes, Hunter shared his love for pancakes, saying he may have eaten the delicious breakfast cakes six days in a row.
The video also shows Hunter chopping it up during a workout and showing the soon-to-be first-round pick enjoying one of his favorite hobbies: fishing.
The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick in the draft, and chances are that they will draft a quarterback are incredibly high.
However, the Cleveland Browns have the second pick, and even though the team may be in need of a quarterback, selecting Hunter may not be such a bad idea.
There is a catch, though. Hunter recently stated that if he doesn't get to play both sides of the ball in the NFL, he will walk away. Adding those comments to the recipe could scare teams away from making the selection.
