7 can’t miss NFL Draft prospects: Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter & more
By Matt Reed
The NFL Draft is an opportunity for teams to bolster their rosters with a new generation of elite players coming from the college football pipeline, and all the fun starts with the Tennessee Titans on the clock with first overall pick in 2025.
While this year's draft class has a different position complexion than the 2024 players that entered the league, the 2025 draft is loaded at running back, defensive line and even tight ends.
Today, we're offering up 7 can't miss prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.
Travis Hunter - CB/WR (Colorado Buffaloes)
Hunter is one of the most exciting prospects in decades given his ability to shine offensively and defensively, and it'll be fascinating to see how an NFL team actually puts him to use on Sundays. Hunter remains committed to playing a full load of snaps on both sides, which is why he could truly be a generational talent after showing off his CB and WR abilities at Colorado.
Abdul Carter - EDGE (Penn State Nittany Lions)
Carter headlines a group of pass rushers that will surely help teams at the next level, but the former Nittany Lions star is in a class of his own after accounting for 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He's surely a top 5 pick and likely will be selected closer to number first than fifth.
Ashton Jeanty - RB (Boise State Broncos)
Jeanty has shown that he's a specimen at the running position after rattling off 2,600 yards last season in a Boise State offense that couldn't have dominated the way they did without him. The Broncos talent will absolutely give NFL defenses fits with his explosiveness and uncanny ability to break tackles.
Tyler Warren - TE (Penn State Nittany Lions)
The Swiss Army knife might be the most versatile player in this year's draft not named Travis Hunter. Warren showed throughout the College Football Playoff that he can do everything for Penn State, including going under center in wildcat scenarios and showing off his incredible athleticism while punishing defensive players.
Armand Membou - OT (Missouri Tigers)
Every NFL team needs a strong offensive line, which was shown by the Philadelphia Eagles in recent seasons. Membou checks all the boxes as a player that can lead an OL for years to come with his massive frame and brute strength protecting a quarterback.
Mike Green - OLB (Marshall Thundering Herd)
Green was arguably the most dominant pass rusher in college football last year after disrupting nearly every offense that Marshall faced. The Thundering Herd star recorded an astonishing 17 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, which is only a precursor to the kind of mayhem he can inflict once he arrives in the NFL next season.
Omarion Hampton - RB (North Carolina Tar Heels)
In any other draft class Hampton is very likely the number one running back off the board, however, he's got to deal with Jeanty in this year's draft. That being said, the former North Carolina star is built for the NFL with his blazing speed and ability to shake off defenders when running between the tackles.
