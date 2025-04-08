South Carolina women's basketball lands huge transfer from nation's leading scorer
By Josh Sanchez
Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team fell short in the national championship, but the Gamecocks are already reloading.
South Carolina immediately went to work in the transfer portal after getting blown out by the UConn Huskies to wrap up March Madness and have upgraded the backcourt.
The Gamecocks have signed former Florida State Seminoles guard Ta'Niya Latson, who was the nation's leading scorer during the 2024 season.
Latson confirmed the news on social media.
"Feelin’ cocky!" she wrote.
Last season, the 5-foot-8 junior from Miami, Florida, averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
An interesting tie Latson has to the Gamecocks program is senior guard Raven Johnson, who has yet to announce whether she will return to South Carolina for her final year of eligibility. The two were teammates at Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, helping the team win its first GEICO Nationals title and two state titles.
Latson initially chose Florida State over offers from Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, NC State, Texas, and Virginia Tech. The former five-star recruit was also a McDonald's All-American.
It's a major get for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks who expect to contend for a national title once again during the 2025-26 season. Adding Latson to the lineup will certainly help.
