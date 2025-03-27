ASU cheerleaders greet Molly Miller, new Sun Devils women's basketball coach
By Josh Sanchez
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Arizona State women's basketball program following the hiring of Molly Miller as the new Sun Devils head coach.
Miller became a breakout star during the 2024-25 college basketball season and March Madness after going viral on several occasions with her sideline fits and infectious personality leading the Grand Canyon Anteloupes.
Now at Arizona State, the Sun Devils are welcoming her with open arms and the fanbase has been fired up following her introductory press conference this week.
Following this week's press conference, Miller was meeting the higher-ups at the university and athletic department, but also had to take some time to meet with some of the student body. Naturally, the Arizona State cheerleaders were a perfect fit.
"Welcome to the Sun Devil family, [Coach Molly Miller," the school's spirit squad wrote while she showed off the "Forks Up" hand sign.
With Miller's presence on the Arizona State campus, the vibes are immaculate. It's hard not to be excited for the new era in Tempe.
During her final season at Grand Canyon, the Antelopes racked up an impressive 32-3 record, going a perfect 16-0 in conference play and winning the Western Athletic Conference regular season title and conference tournament.
Before becoming a head coach, Miller was an assistant at her alma mater Drury University after playing four years for the program.
It is now time to see what she can do at a major conference and if she can lead the Sun Devils program to new heights.
