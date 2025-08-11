Colin Cowherd calls out Browns star Shedeur Sanders after spat with radio broadcaster
By Matt Reed
Shedeur Sanders might've lighted up the NFL field during his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns but one of his actions after the game didn't sit the right way with radio personality Colin Cowherd.
RELATED: ESPN NFL insider suggests Cowboys 'further away' from deal with Micah Parsons
Sanders showed his arm off over the weekend during his first meaningful snaps of the preseason, but following the Browns' performance Deion Sanders' son was seen having a heated conversation with a local Cleveland radio host.
That moment didn't sit right with Cowherd, who called out Sanders for his actions and stated that the young signal caller should go "watch film" instead of going after broadcasters covering Cleveland.
Cowherd has been extremely outspoken about Sanders throughout the lead up to being selected in April's draft and often criticized him for his lack of professionalism throughout the NFL Draft process.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Umpire Jen Pawol breaks critical glass ceiling in Braves-Marlins game
NBA: NBA 2025 Christmas Day schedule revealed
NFL: NFL owner Mark Davis models $14 million replica house after Raiders stadium
COMBAT SPORTS: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao shocks by regaining number one welterweight ranking
VIRAL: Brewers star pulls rare Pokemon card during MLB team's wild winning streak