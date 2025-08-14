Shedeur Sanders injury puts Browns QB's Week 2 preseason status in jeopardy
By Josh Sanchez
What the NFL gives you, it can quickly take away. Unfortunately for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, that could mean his encore performance after impressing in Week One of the preseason could be delayed.
This week, Sanders suffered an oblique injury during training camp practice.
After further tests revealed the promising quarterback suffered an oblique strain, which caused him to miss the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders is unlikely to play in Saturday's game.
Sanders is officially listed as day-to-day, but the Browns are expected to be cautious with handling his injury.
Sanders' injury leaves the Browns very thin at quarterback, with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel recently being limited by hamstring injuries. However, they were able to practice and take reps during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday, according to ESPN.
After impressing everyone -- even the doubters -- with his performance in his NFL debut, it's best not to rush Sanders back onto the field.
As for who will get the start for Cleveland in Week 2 of the preseason, we'll just have to wait and see.
The Browns face the Eagles on Saturday, August 16, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.
