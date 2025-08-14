The Big Lead

Shedeur Sanders injury puts Browns QB's Week 2 preseason status in jeopardy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in jeopardy of missing the team's Week 2 NFL preseason game after suffering an injury in training camp practice this week.

By Josh Sanchez

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders congratulates teammates after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders congratulates teammates after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
What the NFL gives you, it can quickly take away. Unfortunately for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, that could mean his encore performance after impressing in Week One of the preseason could be delayed.

This week, Sanders suffered an oblique injury during training camp practice.

After further tests revealed the promising quarterback suffered an oblique strain, which caused him to miss the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders is unlikely to play in Saturday's game.

Sanders is officially listed as day-to-day, but the Browns are expected to be cautious with handling his injury.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after breaking away for a big gain during practice
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after breaking away for a big gain during practice / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders' injury leaves the Browns very thin at quarterback, with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel recently being limited by hamstring injuries. However, they were able to practice and take reps during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

After impressing everyone -- even the doubters -- with his performance in his NFL debut, it's best not to rush Sanders back onto the field.

As for who will get the start for Cleveland in Week 2 of the preseason, we'll just have to wait and see.

The Browns face the Eagles on Saturday, August 16, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

