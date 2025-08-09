Skip Bayless delivers unhinged rant hyping Shedeur Sanders after NFL preseason debut
By Matt Reed
While the Cleveland Browns have only played one preseason game so far, the AFC North franchise has to be incredibly happy with what they've seen from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Despite being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders showed out Friday against the Carolina Panthers in a two-touchdown performance and that was enough for one sports media member to take a shot at the entire NFL for letting the former Colorado star slip so far in April's draft.
Following Sanders' epic Browns debut, Skip Bayless released a lengthy video on X highlighting how Deion Sanders' son should've been the "first pick in the draft" and that the NFL massively screwed up by letting him fall to the fifth round.
While Bayless is.a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, it's clear that he's hopping on the Sanders bandwagon as well heding into the 2025 NFL season.
