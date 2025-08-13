Three NFL teams surpass $10 billion in latest Sportico valuations rankings
By Matt Reed
Every year the NFL somehow defies the odds and continues to reach new levels of success on and off the field, but as the 2025 NFL season nears there's no denying that franchises are at their highest values ever.
RELATED: Cowboys superfan Denzel Washington upset with Jerry Jones over 'money' antics
Sportico annually releases a list of the NFL teams with the top valuations for league's franchises, and this year there are three teams that have surpassed $10 billion in value, including the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers round out the top five on their valuations, which shouldn't surprise because all five teams have won or appeared in Super Bowls in the last three decades.
The Cowboys and Jerry jones have certainly fixated on being the most recognizable brand in the NFL, and while that hasn't translated to Super Bowl success recently it has made Dallas a lot of money in the process.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: MLB's postseason schedule includes a big change from 2024
MMA: UFC president Dana White locks in massive White House July 4 fight with CBS after new broadcast rights deal
NBA: James Harden names all-time NBA starting five starring just his former teammates
NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. blasts ESPN NFL insider over bogus retirement report
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Laura Rutledge gets major Monday Night Football promotion in sideline shakeup