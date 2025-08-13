Three NFL teams surpass $10 billion in latest Sportico valuations rankings

Here are the five most valuable football franchises, per Sportico’s annual NFL valuations that are being released today:



🏈Cowboys - $12.8 billion

🏈Rams - $10.43 billion

🏈Giants - $10.25 billion

🏈Patriots - $8.76 billion

🏈49ers - $8.6 billion pic.twitter.com/cJVvoeKGEN