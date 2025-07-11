Ryan Clark rips Robert Griffin III for latest terrible take on Angel Reese
By Josh Sanchez
Robert Griffin III is back in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, continuing his one-sided feud with WNBA superstar Angel Reese. And, again, Ryan Clark is putting RG3 in his place.
Clark and Griffin recently had a public beef when RG3 claimed that Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark.
The argument turned personal with Clark taking a shot at Griffin over his wife, which ultimately led to an apology from Clark. This time, however, Clark isn't apologizing.
Griffin shared a racist meme about Reese on X -- a meme that had only received to likes at the time -- and amplified it to his millions of followers. While Griffin acknowledged it was wrong, he went on to bash Reese and say her actions led to death threats towards his family and loved ones.
He then claimed people from Reese's "inner circle" called him to confirm Reese hates Clark, something which Angel's mother and Angel herself immediately called BS on. That led to a social media firestorm in RG3's direction with many calling him out for acting out of line, Clark included.
"RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy. He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, 'That’s wrong!,' Clark said.
"He couldn’t. He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied on her to inner circle. RG says you’re wrong if you don’t support people don’t look like you, but you’re also wrong if you never support people that do look like you."
Clark ended his rant by saying that Rob Parker, who infamously called RG3 a "cornball" before he was fired by ESPN, was right and deserves an apology from everyone.
RG3 loves the social media clout, so start the countdown for when he responds with an "inspirational" message about spreading love and ignoring the unnecessary dynamics of the conversation he started.
