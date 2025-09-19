Shaq Barrett goes from sacking QBs to dodging diapers in hilarious dad moment
Shaquil Barrett's reflexes helped him terrorize quarterbacks for over a decade in the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker built his reputation on lightning-fast reactions and an uncanny ability to slip past blockers when it mattered most.
Recently, though, those same defensive instincts were put to a very different test at home.
Barrett found himself dodging projectiles again this week, but this time it wasn't from an opposing offensive line. The bizarre moment unfolded during a routine diaper change with his infant daughter Amaiah, captured on camera by his wife Jordanna Barrett.
The footage shows Barrett grabbing a baby wipe to clean up Amaiah when things took an unexpected turn. Just as he's about to start wiping, the baby begins pooping loudly, sending what can only be described as a "missile" flying directly toward the unsuspecting father.
Barrett's NFL training kicked in immediately. He leaped from his recliner, landing carefully on the chair while narrowly avoiding the mess at the edge of the seat. Jordanna collapsed in laughter as Shaquil shuffled out of frame, possibly articulating he needed a shower.
It's unclear whether any of the projectile actually hit Barrett or if he was just being cautious.
Either way, his ability to spring into action and stay clean while toppling furniture is a reminder of why he lasted over a decade in professional football.
Barrett retired from the NFL last year but made a brief comeback, playing one game for the Buccaneers. Apparently, even in retirement, those pass-rushing reflexes never really leave you.
