Shannon Sharpe roasts Chad Ochocinco's new '$10 Target watch'
By Josh Sanchez
Pro Football Hall of Famer and sports media personality Shannon Sharpe is going through the ringer with some serious allegations and a lawsuit against him. The allegations have led to Sharpe taking a step away from his duties at ESPN.
However, Sharpe is still kicking in the podcast game and recently released the latest episode of his Nightcap podcast with fellow NFL star Chad Ochocinco.
In the episode, Ochocinco aka Johnson was excited to show off a watch he recently bought that he thought was a bargain because it still gave off a luxurious look. Instead, he got roasted by Sharpe.
MORE: Shannon Sharpe gets roasted by comedian Bill Bellamy on 'The Breakfast Club'
“From Target. It was $10," Ochocinco boasted. "It looked like a Cartier, though, don't it?"
Sharpe wasn't going to play along, so hilariously responded by saying, "Mmm, it looked like a Carter. It looked like a Carter. They left the I out.”
Ochocinco is a simple man.
He likes his $10 watches. He likes to eat McDonald's, and he's doing pretty at staying out of trouble.
MORE: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
Do you see what happens when you're not trying to flex for the 'Gram and pretend you still got game when it has passed you by? Take notes, Unc.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA PLAYOFFS: Tyrese Haliburton's dad responds to backlash over Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
CFB: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
MLB: Colorado Rockies taking losing to next level with horrific start to 2025 season
REAL ESTATE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
SPORTS MEDIA: Lin-Manuel Miranda teases plans for baseball movie