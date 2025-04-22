The Big Lead

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be fan favorite, signing anything and everything

The Oklahoma City Thunder star has signed anything and everything when it comes to fan requests for his autograph.

By Tyler Reed

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during introductions before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during introductions before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center.
The Oklahoma City Thunder had one of the best seasons in NBA history, which helped the team to the number one seed in the Western Conference for the NBA Playoffs.

One reason behind the Thunder's success this season has been the play of superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander may be well on his way to winning his first NBA MVP this season, and the popularity of the former Kentucky Wildcats star continues to grow.

The NBA social team even shared a hilarious video of everything that Gilgeous-Alexander has signed for fans this season.

Take a look below:

From babies to toys, to people throwing things down on a string, the MVP favorite has signed anything and everything that fans have put in front of him.

The Thunder having the belief in a rebuild by stocking up draft picks, is now starting to pay off in a big way with the team's success this season.

Oklahoma City Thunde
See how OKC Thunder forward Chet Holmgren stacks up to these Oklahoma City staples. / TODD PENDLETON/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team will look to extend its opening-round lead over the Memphis Grizzlies when the two squads meet on Tuesday night, after a blowout win in Game 1.

A win by the Thunder will put them up 2-0 on the Grizzlies. While that might not be the final nail in the coffin, it sure is putting the Grizzlies down in a big way.

