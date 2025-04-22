Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be fan favorite, signing anything and everything
By Tyler Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder had one of the best seasons in NBA history, which helped the team to the number one seed in the Western Conference for the NBA Playoffs.
One reason behind the Thunder's success this season has been the play of superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
RELATED: NBA players select a surprising name for league's most overrated player
Gilgeous-Alexander may be well on his way to winning his first NBA MVP this season, and the popularity of the former Kentucky Wildcats star continues to grow.
The NBA social team even shared a hilarious video of everything that Gilgeous-Alexander has signed for fans this season.
Take a look below:
From babies to toys, to people throwing things down on a string, the MVP favorite has signed anything and everything that fans have put in front of him.
The Thunder having the belief in a rebuild by stocking up draft picks, is now starting to pay off in a big way with the team's success this season.
The team will look to extend its opening-round lead over the Memphis Grizzlies when the two squads meet on Tuesday night, after a blowout win in Game 1.
A win by the Thunder will put them up 2-0 on the Grizzlies. While that might not be the final nail in the coffin, it sure is putting the Grizzlies down in a big way.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog