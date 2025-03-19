Scottie Scheffler's Masters Champions Dinner menu brings Texas flare
The 2025 Masters Tournament is less than one month away and everyone is gearing up for their time in Augusta. Ahead of the tournament, there is the annual Masters Champions Dinner, the most exclusive dinner party in golf.
For this year's event, the dinner menu honoring 2024 Masters champion has been revealed.
The menu features several Texas-inspired dishes, paying homage to Scheffler's time at the University of Texas in Austin.
First up are the appetizers, cheeseburger sliders served "Scottie-style" and firecracker shrimp served with sweet Thai chili and sriracho mayonnaise. There are also Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites, with pecorino cheese and tomato basil sauce.
To keep the party going, there is the first cource of Texas-style chili topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and corn chips.
The main course is as mouth-watering as it gets. Guests have a choice of a Wood-Fired Cowboy Ribeye or Blackened Redfish with sides that include family style macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy glazed brussels sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes.
To cap things off, it's a warm chocaolate chip skillet cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
If you leave that party hungry, you have no one to blame but yourself.
The top golf stars in the PGA will compete in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course will tee off on Thursday, April 10, and run through Sunday, April 13.
