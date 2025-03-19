The Big Lead

Scottie Scheffler's Masters Champions Dinner menu brings Texas flare

The 2025 Masters Champions Dinner honoring Scottie Scheffler brings some Texas flare that will have your mouth watering.

By Josh Sanchez

2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm places the green jacket on 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm places the green jacket on 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. / Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The 2025 Masters Tournament is less than one month away and everyone is gearing up for their time in Augusta. Ahead of the tournament, there is the annual Masters Champions Dinner, the most exclusive dinner party in golf.

For this year's event, the dinner menu honoring 2024 Masters champion has been revealed.

The menu features several Texas-inspired dishes, paying homage to Scheffler's time at the University of Texas in Austin.

MORE: Adam Sandler destroys a golf simulator in new Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

First up are the appetizers, cheeseburger sliders served "Scottie-style" and firecracker shrimp served with sweet Thai chili and sriracho mayonnaise. There are also Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites, with pecorino cheese and tomato basil sauce.

To keep the party going, there is the first cource of Texas-style chili topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and corn chips.

MORE: New Full Swing season breaks down Scottie Scheffler’s wild arrest story

The main course is as mouth-watering as it gets. Guests have a choice of a Wood-Fired Cowboy Ribeye or Blackened Redfish with sides that include family style macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy glazed brussels sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes.

To cap things off, it's a warm chocaolate chip skillet cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

Scottie Scheffler reacts on the No. 18 green after winning the Masters Tournament.
Scottie Scheffler reacts on the No. 18 green after winning the Masters Tournament. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you leave that party hungry, you have no one to blame but yourself.

The top golf stars in the PGA will compete in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course will tee off on Thursday, April 10, and run through Sunday, April 13.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

NFL: Cam Ward looking like No. 1 pick

NBA: Is there any saving the Suns?

CBB: Rick Barnes is ready for viral Wofford star Kyler Filewich

NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: LaVar Ball tells SLAM all about his health issues

Home/Golf