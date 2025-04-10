Nicolai Hojgaard's Masters scorecard is truly a work of art
By Matt Reed
Golf might just be the hardest sport that exists, especially because of the mental toll that it takes to stay locked in over 18 holes and multiple rounds at a tournament like The Masters.
Danish player Nicolai Hojgaard certainly felt this way during his opening round at Augusta National on Thursday after starting out with a bogey and double bogey before proceeding to birdie five out of his next six holes.
The Masters always presents such a mentally-taxing challenge for players, and Hojgaard's scorecard through the front 9 certainly backs that theory up.
Hojgaard, whose best career finish at The Masters is tied-16th, will be looking to find some more stability as his first round contnues so that he can keep himself in title contention throughout the weekend.
