Jordon Hudson's 64-year-old ex speaks out on past relationship
By Tyler Reed
Before the year of our Lord, 2025, we had no clue who Jordon Hudson was. Now, she is appearing on our newsfeeds multiple times a day.
The new flame of legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick has made some waves after her not so friendly appearance during Belichick's interview with 60 Minutes.
Sure, some may have nicknames for the 24-year-old who seeks companionship with an older man. However, this isn't her first extreme age gap relationship.
Apparently, before finding love with Belichick, Hudson was in a relationship with 64-year-old Joshua Zuckerman.
Zuckerman is now speaking out about his former relationship with Hudson in an exclusive interview with TMZ.
Zuckerman had this to say about Hudson during his interview with TMZ:
"She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I've ever met in my life. The narrative about her character is not fair to her."
Social media has been on fire since Hudson's awkward moment during Belichick's 60 Minutes interview, where she did not want to discuss how the couple met.
The rabbit hole goes deeper for fans as the New York Post shared that Hudson has acquired $8 million in her real estate portfolio since meeting Belichick.
Let's not get lost in all of this, folks! This is true love. Who hasn't seen their rich grandpa fall in love with a recent college graduate and it not be anything other than real romance. The people against this relationship just don't like love.
