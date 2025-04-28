Weekend Roundup: Shedeur finds a home, Lakers on ropes, trouble in paradise, and more
By Tyler Reed
This past weekend was one for the books. The 2025 NFL Draft had plenty of drama surrounding the entire weekend.
The NBA postseason heats up with the Los Angeles Lakers now on the brink of being eliminated in the first round, and Bill Belichick had the most awkward 60 Minutes interview of all time.
It was a weekend full of headlines. Now, before you start your dreaded Monday, get caught up on everything you may have missed with the Weekend Roundup.
Cleveland It Is
It wasn't until the fifth round of the NFL Draft that Shedeur Sanders finally heard his name called. The once projected first round pick had to wait until Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Cleveland Browns selected the former Colorado quarterback.
The Browns selected two quarterbacks in the draft, with Sanders being the second selected of the two. What better place for a young quarterback than Cleveland?
Lakers Early Exit
The Los Angeles Lakers let Game 4 of their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves slip through their fingers as the Timberwolves stormed back to secure a 3-1 series lead over the Lakers.
In the clutch moments of the game, Lakers star Luka Doncic had a few lapses on the defensive end. Did Nico Harrison actually know what he was doing? (He doesn't, but Luka does have defensive issues.)
60 Minutes Of Love
People pretend not to care, but nobody can seem to get enough of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship.
Belichick's interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday was another chapter in the bizarre relationship between the 73-year-old future Hall of Fame coach and his 24-year-old love.
Hudson appeared to control the entire interview, while Belichick and his Navy sweatshirt, which is older than his girlfriend, looked like a smiling puppy along for the ride. The ending of this story is going to be a Lifetime movie.
Not So Fast
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was seen giving a not so nice gesture to some fans in the stands during the team's series against the Los Angeles Angels.
The gesture caught the attention of the MLB, and the league suspended Pham for his actions. However, Pham is not going down without a fight, as the Pirates outfielder may seek legal action over the incident.
Magic Stunned By Lakers
Count Lakers legend Magic Johnson as one who is "sick to my stomach" about the team's epic choke job against the Timberwolves in Game 4.
LeBron James is still one of the best players in the game. However, does he have enough in the tank to will these Lakers into the next round? The Lakers are going to need 2012 James for the rest of their series with the Timberwolves.
Loser Mentality
For some reason, the losers who decided to prank call Shedeur Sanders during the draft, pretending to be an NFL team, decided to release video of their prank call.
Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, made the call with some friends without his father knowing.
The call was a total dork move, and releasing the video of the call just made these nerds create a trash apology to save face. While Sanders is now an NFL quarterback, these guys can look from their couch for the rest of their lives, saying, " Remember when we prank called him? That was fun. Dad, can you make me and the fellas some nachos?" Loser behavior.
Five Fingers To The Face
The UFL made headlines during the draft weekend for all the wrong reasons. Michigan Panthers receiver Samson Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, had something a little extra for a mouth St. Louis Battlehawks fan.
Nacua showed the fan what the five fingers say to the face, with a legendary slap that will certainly lead to this fan owning the UFL. Sometimes fans forget their role, yet Nacua's slap could be backbreaking for the league.
Dan Campbell Guy
The Detroit Lions selected the first Egyptian player in NFL Draft history when they picked Boise State defensive star Ahmed Hassanein.
When getting the call that the Lions were selecting him. Hassanein was overcome with emotions and said he would die on the field for the team. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the front office continue to find football guys.
Game Winner
Aaron Gordon may have pulled off the greatest game-winning shot in basketball history after his rebound put-back tied the series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Fans have examined every possible angle of the shot, and some still disagree with the call. However, nobody in Denver is complaining.
Mel Kiper Jr. = Not Chill
Shedeur Sanders' slide in the NFL Draft was a shock to many; however, nobody seemed to take it more personally than Mel Kiper Jr.
The NFL Draft expert went on an epic rant as Sanders continued to wait to hear his name called. Kiper seemed to be more heated about the situation than the Sanders family. Of course, it felt like Kiper was more interested in his being right about Sanders' talent, rather than why the fall was happening.
No worries, though, Kiper got his weird pumpkin pie treat during the draft with a tall glass of lemonade, while Sanders was eventually drafted. A win for everyone, but the viewers.
Playing The Hits
Steph Curry is a walking weapon, and the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 win over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday was a reminder of that.
When the Warriors need a hero, time and time again, Curry delivers on the grandest stage. This time, the Warriors legend dropped 36 points to lead his team to a 2-1 series lead over the Rockets.
In a world of hating everything the NBA does, fans and critics alike will miss stars like Curry when they finally call it a career.
Can't Blame Suarez
The Arizona Diamondbacks took the L agains the Atlanta Braves this past Saturday. However, Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez isn't to blame.
Suarez hit four home runs in the Diamondbacks' loss. Yes, four dingers, and his team still lost. That's the most baseball thing I've ever heard.
Banana Ball
Haters, look away. The Savannah Bananas sold out Clemson's football stadium in what is the largest crowd the team has had in its existence. Something has the people going bananas over this show.
Bizarre Monday
Just like the feeling I have every Monday, how bizarre is it that we have to do all this all over again? So, why not lean into the storm with an easy listen like OMC's 'How Bizarre'?
Nothing makes the drive to work easier than just grooving to the tunes and forgetting that this is more than likely the first day of five straight days that you have to see Todd from sales' face. Sorry that the week has started again. However, soon enough, you will be seeing the Friday Roundup, and things will start to feel great again!