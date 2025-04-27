UFL WR Samson Nacua, brother of NFL's Puka Nacua, slaps fan on video after game
By Josh Sanchez
Tempers flared over the weekend during a UFL game between the Michigan Panthers and St. Louis BattleHawks at the Battledome.
After the game, Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua, who is the brother of NFL star Puka Nacua, got into a verbal exchange with a fan.
During the confrontation, a St. Louis fan leaned over the edge of the barrier around the field to shout at Nacua.
Nacua took exception to the comments and lunged to slap the fan across the face.
That's not going to go over well with the league.
Nacua is in his second year with the Panthers and has recorded 7 catches for 116 yards this season. Nacua and the Panthers fell to the BattleHawk on Saturday, 32-27, with the wide receiver posting three catches for 46 yards.
He can now expect to get a call from the UFL office.
Nacua played college football at Utah and BYU before going undrafted in 2022. While he has yet to stick to a regular season NFL roster, he has had opportunities with the Indianapolis Colts and most recently the New Orleans Saints.
