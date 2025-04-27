Shedeur Sanders prank caller revealed to be NFL coach's son, issues apology
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was an eventful few days for new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders went through an unprecedented slide on draft day, watching his stock go from a projected top 10 pick to a fifth-round selection.
During the early rounds, however, Sanders was given some false hope that his name was about to be called when he was prank called by a college student.
The student has been revealed to be Jax Ulbricht, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
Jax, who has since issued a statement that can be seen above, came across the number on an opened iPad. The phone he called was specifically for draft day and issued by the NFL.
The NFL is reportedly looking into the matter.
Whether any disciplinary actions will be handed out by the league for failure to protect confidential information remains to be seen.
