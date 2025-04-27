NBA fans react to clutch Timberwolves win over Lakers, think Playoff series could be over
The Minnesota Timberwolves have stunned the NBA world by going up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. In a highly competitive Game 4 in Minnesota, it was Anthony Edwards and company that came up big in the 4th quarter, getting a statement win in the process.
Edwards had a whopping 43 points in the game, and let the charge in a 32-19 final quarter that saw the Lakers come up short. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James together, expectations from LA were high, and naturally, fans are disappointed as it looks like the series might be over.
"It's over man, that might be it for the Lakers season," one fan wrote.
"Luka is the reason they’re getting beat first round btw. Lakers win this with AD," another fan said.
"Two atrocious and 1 calls in the finals two minutes, icing on the cake they give that weak call to Edwards. NBA robbery at its finest," a third fan said.
"If the series ends in 5, 6 or 7. Re-group in the off-season. Our bench is garbage, starting center is garbage. The entire 5 needs to play 40 minutes just to lose. Roster revamp is needed," a fourth fan wrote.
"As a Laker fan I officially hate Anthony Edwards and will forever root against him," a fifth fan wrote.
If 38 points from Luka and a 27-point, 12-rebound performance from LeBron isn't enough for the Lakers to beat the Timberwolves, it's hard to see the team coming back to win this series by claiming three games in a row.
Anthony Edwards has been spectacular all series, and if the Wolves can close this one out, it's going to be an enormous statement for his young career. If there's anything that the NBA has taught us though, it's to not bet against LeBron when he's down 3-1.
