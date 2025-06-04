Saquon Barkley raises questions about NFL future, points to Barry Sanders
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to defend their Super Bowl title in 2025 when they take the field again, but one of the team's biggest superstars just made a comment about his future that might have fans a bit concerned in the City of Brotherly Love.
Saquon Barkley is coming off of one of the greatest running back seasons a player has ever had after eclipsing 2,000 yards in the NFL regular season and eventually helping the Eagles win their second Super Bowl crown after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.
On a recent episode of the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, Barkley was talking about one of his favorite running backs to ever play the game; Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders.
However, his comments about Sanders weren't solely about his incredible running style during his Detroit days, and that could be a bit concerning for Philadelphia as the team continues to plan its future around Barkley and the rest of its talented roster.
Barkley was recently awarded the cool honor of being included on the Madden 26 cover, which no Eagles player had been on since Donovan McNabb in 2006.
Barkley told Long that he could see himself retiring abruptly just like Sanders did when he ended his NFL career after only 10 seasons. Many NFL fans were stunned when Sanders left the game in 1999 because he had won the league MVP award two seasons prior and rushed for over 2,000 yards in the process.
