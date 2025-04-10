San Francisco 49ers mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 11 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: Charvarius Ward‘s departure in free agency has reintroduced cornerback as a need for the 49ers. Robert Saleh, back calling the shots for this defense, will undoubtedly be banging the table for this year's top prospect at the position. Barron is a versatile cornerback who would excel in Saleh’s quarters-heavy scheme after earning an 82.0 PFF coverage grade in quarters looks in 2024.
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: It’s hard to compare people to Micah Parsons. Campbell isn’t as fast as the Cowboys’ dynamic superstar, but he’s not that far off — and he’s probably at least as explosive. As was the case with Parsons when he came out of college, Campbell hasn’t scratched the surface with regard to all the things he can do on a football field.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: San Francisco needs a boost of athleticism, youth and pedigree into its offensive tackle room and the Niners get a gem here with Campbell falling into their laps. Campbell could play anywhere up front, but here he slides right in as a much-needed upgrade at right tackle to get stability back on the 49ers' offensive line.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Cornerback hasn't been an area at which San Francisco has allotted significant draft capital during the John Lynch era. But as the prototype for the position at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds with superlative ball skills, Johnson could provide a substantial payoff if the 49ers are willing to deviate from their habits.
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: The 49ers’ starting defensive tackles to open last season were Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. Now, both are gone and San Francisco has some holes to fill along their defensive line. Nolen (6-4, 296 pounds) is an explosive defensive tackle who is at his best getting up the field and into the offensive backfield. He had 6.5 sacks last season and 14 tackles for loss.
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: If not for the patellar tendon injury suffered last fall, Simmons likely would be the top tackle in this draft. With Brock Purdy’s contract extension looming and Trent Williams turning 37 in July, Simmons provides future LT security at the bargain rate of a rookie contract.
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: They tried to keep Dre Greenlaw, but he went to Denver in free agency. Walker can play off-the-ball linebacker, and he can also rush the passer. They need help in that area as well.
