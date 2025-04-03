San Francisco 49ers mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 11 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Banks has the ability to slide over and take on the right tackle spot as a rookie — and he could make the switch back to left tackle when Trent Williams hangs it up.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Charvarius Ward was one of the many big losses the 49ers had this offseason. The feeling here is that general manager John Lynch will opt for Barron over Michigan’s Will Johnson. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Barron is the smaller DB, but he’s faster. He won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top DB, making five interceptions and 67 tackles.
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: The 49ers aim for the super-dynamic pairing of Campbell and Fred Warner on the defense.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Nate Davis, USA Today: The Niners may not quite be rebuilding, but — at minimum — they’re resetting in several key spots. There seems to be at least an immediate opening at left guard, and perhaps that’s Campbell’s ideal NFL position given the discussion over his highly scrutinized arm length — though his overall stature (6-6, 319) is impressive. But maybe he’s also a guard temporarily and the eventual successor to legendary LT Trent Williams, who will be 37 by Week 1, missed seven games last year and hasn’t completed a full season in more than a decade.
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Not too long ago, the 49ers were loaded on the defensive line. Now, that group is Nick Bosa and a bunch of regular guys.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network: This selection benefits the 49ers' present and future. Armand Membou can begin his career at right tackle before eventually taking over for Trent Williams at left tackle.
Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus: Membou is a perfect scheme fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense. He played the ninth-most outside-zone run snaps at Missouri in 2024 while posting an excellent 80.7 PFF run-blocking grade. He joins Dominick Puni to form a potentially dominant right side of San Francisco’s offensive line.
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Field Yates, ESPN: The 49ers have major work to do along the defensive line and perhaps a few other spots after losing multiple starters on both sides of the ball this offseason. Nolen would be a play-wrecker for them. He is overwhelmingly powerful and explosive, and he could help replace veterans Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave.
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Pro Football Network: If Simmons hadn’t been injured during the regular season, he might have pushed into the OT1 conversation. Regardless, he could still claim that title in April. He moves well for his position, has great body control and plays with a high football IQ.
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: Stewart lacks production, but he presents ample physical traits that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh should be able to utilize. Stewart is an awesome athlete who's yet to harness his natural capabilities. He should get plenty of opportunities to make plays when lining up opposite Nick Bosa.
