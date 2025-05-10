New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr makes hard decision on NFL future
By Josh Sanchez
Before the NFL draft, reports surfaced that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr could be forced to miss the 2025 season due to a lingering shoulder injury.
Because of the uncertainty regarding Carr, the Saints drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round.
Now that the draft is in the books and Carr has evaluated his injury further while getting additional opinions, he has made the difficult decision to retire from football.
“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said in a statement.
"For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."
The 34-year-old Carr appeared in just 10 games for the Saints last season, throwing for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Throughout his 11-year NFL career, Carr threw for 41,245 yards, 112 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions.
It is an unfortunate way for Carr's career to come to an end, but ultimately health is the most important thing.
Best of luck to Carr in his next chapter.
