Ryen Russillo responds to Rich Paul's latest comments on 'Big Three' era
By Tyler Reed
The NBA may be the sport that brings up the most heated debates in all of sports conversations. The talk about who the greatest player or the greatest team is brings out some outlandish comments.
Recently, Rich Paul, the agent of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, talked about James' time with the Miami Heat during an interview with Pat McAfee on his hit ESPN show.
RELATED: NBA champion says Luka Doncic must take Lakers to Western Conference Finals
During those conversations, Paul mentioned that James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh weren't really a big three because Bosh accepted to play a lesser role.
Those comments have garnered a lot of press and some very strong opinions. Someone who has strong opinions on the matter is Ryen Russillo of The Ringer.
Russillo finds all the conversations about the big three to be a complete waste of time. The term "big three" brings out hate amonst certain NBA fans, as the creation of super teams gives some fans the opinion of stacking the deck against the rest of the league.
Super teams have always been a thing; however, James seems to get all the heat for creating the super team era of his generation.
But there's just one problem: Russillo's Boston Celtics were the first team of the James era to have a so-called big three when the franchise brought in Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to play with Paul Pierce.
Since the Celtics made that move in the mid-2000s, teams have created monster lineups, which saw the likes of the Golden State Warriors create an unbeatable force with the addition of Kevin Durant. The big three conversation will never end.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL DRAFT: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
CFB: Nico Iamaleava transfer bombshell drops with new home being 'reported' amid NIL drama
NBA: LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
NFL: Washington Commanders reportedly nearing $3B deal to bring team back to DC
SPORTS MEDIA: Cassidy Hubbarth gets emotional after tribute during her final ESPN NBA game