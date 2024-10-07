LeBron James, Bronny James making NBA history meant 'everything'
By Joe Lago
LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history on Sunday when they became the first father/son duo to take the court together in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.
The Jameses played four minutes together in the Lakers' 118-114 loss at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. LeBron recorded 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes of action. Bronny, a second-round pick by the Lakers in last June's NBA Draft, played 13 minutes, grabbed two rebounds and missed his one shot from the field, a 3-point attempt.
“It’s pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family,” LeBron told reporters afterward. “It’s definitely a moment that I will never forget.”
Sunday also was the birthday of Bronny, who turned 20. That made the day even more special for LeBron, who, after growing up without his father, said "it means everything" to have a relationship with his eldest son.
"For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on ... your son, it's one of the greatest things you could ever hope for or wish for."
LeBron also posted a four-word reaction on X about the history-making moment with Bronny: "WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!"
