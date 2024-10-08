Archie Manning delivers legendary guest appearance on the ManningCast
By Tyler Reed
Peyton and Eli Manning continue to own every Monday night with their ManningCast. The brothers are getting paid to sit on their couches watching Monday Night Football while tossing zingers at one another. It truly is the dream scenario for any brother duo.
On Monday night, the brothers welcomed their father, Archie Manning, onto the show, and Archie's appearance instantly became one of the more memorable guest appearances on the show.
Archie immediately went into dad mode, especially when Eli mentioned that Peyton eats like a college student who just got home for the weekend and is eating everything in sight.
RELATED: The Big Lead's Roundup: Jurickson Profar, coaching hot seats and a Drake Maye move?
Archie even took a shot at Peyton's athleticism when the discussion of a scrambling quarterback came up in the conversation. Scrambling quarterbacks do run in the family if you've watched Archie's grandson, Arch, in his brief stint as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback.
You would have to be a New England Patriots fan to hate seeing this many Manning's on your television screen at once. Watching the first family of football will always be entertaining to me.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: What coaches are on the hot seat after Week 5?
MLB: Padres’ Jurickson Profar trolls Dodger fans
CFB: Fans fuming after Alabama stays in Top 5
SPORTS MEDIA: Michael Irvin was VERY into Miami’s latest thriller