Drake Maye reportedly named Patriots starting quarterback
By Joe Lago
Let the Drake Maye era begin.
The New England Patriots are planning to start the 2024 No. 3 overall selection at quarterback this Sunday against the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots gave Maye "more reps in practice than a normal backup" to accelerate his development. "They believe the moment is now," Rapoport tweeted on X.
The Patriots sit in last place in the AFC East at 1-4. First-year head coach Jerod Mayo opted to have journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett begin the season as the starter while the 22-year-old Maye observed from the sideline and continued to acclimate himself to the league.
Maye made his NFL debut on September 19 in mop-up duty during New England's 24-3 loss to the NewYork Jets. He completed four of eight passes for 22 yards and ran twice for 12 yards.
Last Sunday, Mayo was critical of Brissett's performance in a 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, signaling that a quarterback change was imminent.
"It just wasn't good enough," Mayo said of Brissett, who was 18-for-34 for just 160 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. "I thought we played well enough defensively and on special teams to win the football game.
"As the quarterback — and he understands this — he touches the ball on every single play, and we didn't win the game or score enough points to win the game. I think he would echo that same sentiment that it wasn't good enough."
Is Maye good enough now to win games in the NFL? Mayo and the Patriots are about to find out, starting Sunday against Houston.
