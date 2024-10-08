Bronny James 'set up for failure' with Lakers, according to NBA consensus
By Joe Lago
LeBron James and Bronny James have been the feel-good story of the NBA preseason, having made history as the league's first-ever father/son duo to take the court together. However, a story by ESPN senior writer Baxter Holmes published on Tuesday depicted a not-so-promising future for the 20-year-old son of arguably the greatest basketball player ever.
Holmes interviewed nearly two dozen front office executives, coaches and scouts across the NBA, and the consensus is that Bronny isn't ready for the league and that he was drafted by a Los Angeles Lakers team with "the most challenging dynamic for him to succeed."
RELATED: LeBron James gives Bronny advice after scoreless, history-making game
"You're set up for failure," one Eastern Conference scout told Holmes. "It's like, what's the expectation here?"
Holmes' reporting details Bronny James' decision to leave USC after just one season and his desire to forge his own path in basketball as well as agent Rich Paul's commitment to making James' "dream" come true.
NBA talent evaluators believe James should have remained in college to develop. As a reserve with the Trojans, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes and shot 36.6% from the floor.
"In a normal world, he would've been a really good four-year college player," one Eastern Conference scout said.
In two NBA preseason games, James is averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 2.5 turnovers in 14.7 minutes. He is shooting 14.3% from the field (1 for 7) and has missed both of his 3-point attempts.
League executives did not hold back in their criticism of allowing James, who turned 20 last Sunday, to go forward with a pro career.
"For this whole thing to have even made it this far is surreal," a Western Conference executive said. "Analytically, if you just had the numbers on a page and had no name attached to it, he doesn't project in any way, shape or form to be an NBA player. His measurables don't project as an NBA player. There's literally nothing about him on paper — if no name is attached to it — that makes this make sense."
"The expectations for Bronny by the fan base and by LeBron and Rich Paul are not commensurate with the reality of his game," an Eastern Conference executive said. "If they had any real idea of how far away Bronny is, they just would not have done this."
"He should have stayed in school," one Western Conference exec said. "No doubt about it."
NBA execs fear the criticism of James could be overwhelmingly hurtful in today's digital media environment.
"The haters will get louder ... That's the thing that's so unfair because the bar should have never been set so high," one executive said. "He will have failed on a greater scale than anybody else, even if he succeeds in meeting his potential. That's the thing that I think sucks."
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
SPORTS MEDIA: Shams to ESPN; Passan’s hysterical reaction
NFL: Davante Adams trade talk heating up
NBA: Bronny and LeBron make history
SPORTS MEDIA: Archie Manning kills it on the ManningCast