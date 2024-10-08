Deshaun Watson deal called 'the worst transaction in the history of football'
By Joe Lago
One NFL pundit has seen enough of a sample size to deliver final judgment on Deshaun Watson's tenure with the Cleveland Browns, and ESPN's Mike Greenberg did not hold back in assessing the team's all-in move to acquire the quarterback from the Houston Texans in 2022.
"The Browns trading for and then paying Deshaun Watson is going to wind up being the worst transaction in the history of football," Greenberg said Tuesday on ESPN's "Get Up."
The 29-year-old Watson is in his third season with Cleveland, which surprisingly traded five draft picks — including three first-rounders — to acquire him from the Texans despite accusations of sexual misconduct against Watson.
Watson's production has not come anywhere near the expectations of the Browns, who signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.
Since serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy in 2022, he has played just 17 games, throwing for 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a passer rating of 79.4, well below his 104.5 rating as a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston.
On Monday, Watson settled another civil lawsuit against him by a woman claiming sexual assault and battery to bring his settlement total to 23.
On the field, Watson is having his worst season for the 1-4 Browns. He's averaging just 4.8 yards per attempt and has been sacked a league-high 26 times. His 74.8 passer rating is fifth-worst among NFL starting quarterbacks, ahead of journeyman Jacoby Brissett (74.2), second-year QB Will Levis (72.8), rookie Bo Nix (71.4) and second-year QB Anthony Richardson (60.2).
While talk of benching Watson grows, the Browns are saddled with his declining play and bloated contract due to severe salary-cap implications if they decided to part ways. If Cleveland cut Watson, the 2025 cap hit would be an outrageous $172 million.
"So you're asking why don't they move on from him, it is because they absolutely can't," Greenberg said. "They need to find a miracle way to make this work because they are stuck."
