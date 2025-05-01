Yankees add one former Marlins slugger while another faces lengthy return from injury
The Yankees claimed outfielder Bryan de la Cruz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
De la Cruz, 28, hit .191 (9-for-47) in 16 games for the Braves this season. He was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on April 17 and batted .200 (8-for-40) in 11 games.
Over parts of five MLB seasons with the Miami Marlins (2021-24), Pittsburgh Pirates (2024) and Atlanta (2025), de la Cruz hit .251 (436-for-1,738) with 177 runs, 85 doubles, two triples, 58 home runs, 208 RBIs, 109 walks and 15 steals in 491 career games.
To make room for de la Cruz on the 40-man roster, the Yankees transferred Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list. Primarily a procedural move, transfering Stanton to the 60-day injured list effectively guarantees the veteran slugger is weeks away from a return.
Originally signed by the Houston Astros as an amateur free agent, de la Cruz was acquired by the Marlins along with pitcher Austin Pruitt in July 2021.
De la Cruz hit 21 home runs in 2024, when he was traded to the Pirates at the trade deadline. He was non-tendered by Pittsburgh on Nov. 22, 2024, and signed a major league contract with the Braves in January.
The Yankees appear to be buying low on a bounceback candidate who, coincidentally, is most likely to suit up in the Bronx the longer Stanton's recovery from elbow injuries persists.
