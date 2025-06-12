Rap icon Jay-Z loses seven-figure bet on Game 3 of NBA Finals
By Josh Sanchez
Sports betting is a tough and dangerous game, and the lessons and losses can hit you hard. Luckily for rap icon Jay-Z, he has a net worth of 2.5 billion, so he'll be able to survive his seven-figure loss suffered during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.
According to TMZ Sports, Hov placed a massive $1 million bet on the Thunder that was spoiled by the Pacers' win and taking a 2-1 series lead.
"TMZ Sports reported ahead of the series the 25-time Grammy-winning artist was so confident in OKC's chances against the Eastern Conference champions, he placed the hefty wager through the Fanatics Sportsbook that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. would hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy after five games," the report reads.
With some simple math, you know that is not impossible.
Jay-Z could have won $3.3 million if his bet would have hit, but Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers had other plans.
The Thunder will be looking for a quick bounceback on Friday, June 13, as they aim to avoid being put on the ropes. Tip-off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
