Rap icon Jay-Z loses seven-figure bet on Game 3 of NBA Finals

Jay-Z took the Oklahoma City Thunder loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals harder than most.

By Josh Sanchez

Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sports betting is a tough and dangerous game, and the lessons and losses can hit you hard. Luckily for rap icon Jay-Z, he has a net worth of 2.5 billion, so he'll be able to survive his seven-figure loss suffered during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

According to TMZ Sports, Hov placed a massive $1 million bet on the Thunder that was spoiled by the Pacers' win and taking a 2-1 series lead.

"TMZ Sports reported ahead of the series the 25-time Grammy-winning artist was so confident in OKC's chances against the Eastern Conference champions, he placed the hefty wager through the Fanatics Sportsbook that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. would hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy after five games," the report reads.

With some simple math, you know that is not impossible.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jay-Z could have won $3.3 million if his bet would have hit, but Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers had other plans.

The Thunder will be looking for a quick bounceback on Friday, June 13, as they aim to avoid being put on the ropes. Tip-off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

