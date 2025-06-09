Stephen A. Smith slams Tyrese Haliburton after Pacers’ Game 2 loss
Tyrese Haliburton was on top of the world after hitting another clutch game-winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, Game 2 has brought the star and the Indiana Pacers back down to earth.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were dominant as they tied the series up. They won 123-107, a rather comfortable victory. Haliburton was disappointing during the game, managing just 17 points and six assists.
Stephen A. Smith has criticized Haliburton recently. The ESPN talking head went as far as to say that Hali isn't a superstar ahead of the Finals. And he made his point again after the Game 2 loss.
“When you mentioned somebody on that level, it got to be bona fide,” Smith claimed. “Halliburton has that potential, but at the end, last night was emblematic of the criticism he’s received because, in losses and games, they’ve struggled; that’s what he’s looked like.”
While Tyrese has shown he is capable of putting up 30-point triple-doubles during these playoffs, he has had some fairly subpar showings as well. Smith's criticism is hard to ignore, although it does seem a bit premature following the second game of the Finals.
Haliburton and the Pacers managed a crucial road win in Game 1. While the loss will sting, they are still in an excellent position heading back to Indiana. While his stats have not been eye-popping in the first two games, Hali will know that ensuring his team wins is all that will matter at the end of the day.
