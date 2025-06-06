The Big Lead

Fans roast commissioner Adam Silver after being only celebrity shown at NBA Finals

The NBA has become notorious for having celebrities sitting courtside at games, but as the NBA Finals started Thursday there was a huge void of notable faces.

By Matt Reed

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The NBA Finals tipped off Thursday with massive drama on the court as the Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 from the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's heroics, however, commissioner Adam Silver and the league definitely received some shots from fans during the outing.

While the game itself had plenty of exciting moments, the broadcast was called out by many fans for looking like a regular season game and not having enough hype around one of the biggest games of the NBA season.

This included when ESPN/ABC play-by-play announcer Mike Breen was supposed to introduce celebrity fans during the third quarter, however, the only name the league could come up with was Silver.

During the Pacers series against the New York Knicks, both teams had their share of notable faces present courtside at both Indiana and New York home games. However, obviously Oklahoma City doesn't quite have the same connection to celebrities as other larger markets around the United States.

