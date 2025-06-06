Fans roast commissioner Adam Silver after being only celebrity shown at NBA Finals
By Matt Reed
The NBA Finals tipped off Thursday with massive drama on the court as the Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 from the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's heroics, however, commissioner Adam Silver and the league definitely received some shots from fans during the outing.
RELATED: Pacers defy insane odds with another historic NBA Playoffs comeback win
While the game itself had plenty of exciting moments, the broadcast was called out by many fans for looking like a regular season game and not having enough hype around one of the biggest games of the NBA season.
This included when ESPN/ABC play-by-play announcer Mike Breen was supposed to introduce celebrity fans during the third quarter, however, the only name the league could come up with was Silver.
During the Pacers series against the New York Knicks, both teams had their share of notable faces present courtside at both Indiana and New York home games. However, obviously Oklahoma City doesn't quite have the same connection to celebrities as other larger markets around the United States.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Indiana Pacers defy insane odds with another historic NBA Playoffs comeback win
MLB: White Sox make huge ownership announcement
CFB: Big Ten coach demands 'four automatic' spots for conference in College Football Playoff
NFL: NFL star Terry McLaurin frustrated with Commanders after seeking long-term deal
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless goes off on Steelers signing 'washed-up' Aaron Rodgers