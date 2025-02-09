Randy Moss returns to ESPN's NFL Countdown after emotional bout with cancer
By Matt Reed
Super Bowl Sunday got started with the wholesome return of Randy Moss on the set of ESPN's NFL Countdown after nearly two months away. The former superstar NFL wide receiver revealed back in December that he was taking a leave of absence from his analyst gig at ESPN while he battled cancer.
Moss rejoined the set Sunday alongside Mike Greenberg, Jason Kelce, Rex Ryan, Tedy Bruschi and Alex Smith, and it was difficult for the former Minnesota Viking to not get choked up.
"Guys, it's been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me," Moss said after breaking down in tears during the broadcast.
ESPN did a tremendous job welcoming Moss back with a video tribute from legends like Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Justin Jefferson and more.
It's been an emotional weekend at ESPN after legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale returned to the network after his own bout with cancer less than 24 hours prior during the Duke-Clemson college basketball showdown.
