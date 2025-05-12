NFL Network host Rich Eisen will return to ESPN after decades away
By Matt Reed
After more than two decades away from ESPN, Rich Eisen is coming home to the network where he put his name out there to millions of fans and became a sports media superstar.
NBA legend Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports coverage
The NFL Network host reportedly is returning to ESPN in a role that could see his radio show and NFL coverage carry over to the Bristol, CT-based television network. Eisen left ESPN for startup NFL Network back in 2003, and was the first on-air talent hired by the station.
Eisen launched the highly-popular Rich Eisen Show in 2014, which has been simulcast across a variety of networks, including Fox Sports, NBC Sports and The Roku Channel. However, the opportunity to bring the show to ESPN could be quite enticing for the network, especially after the huge success they've seen with The Pat McAfee Show.
This news comes on the heels of fellow NFL Network star Peter Schrager recently moving over to ESPN as well, and getting a head start on the NFL season by helping out with draft coverage in April.
