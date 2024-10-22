Rams reportedly in Cooper Kupp trade talks with teams
By Joe Lago
Another star wide receiver could be on the move in the NFL.
According to The Athletic, the Los Angeles Rams have talked to teams about a potential trade involving Cooper Kupp, the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player.
The Athletic reports that the Rams are seeking a second-round pick for the 31-year-old Kupp, who's been plagued by injuries since his record-setting 2021 season. The team is open to taking on some of Kupp's remaining salary to acquire their preferred draft compensation.
Kupp has missed the Rams' last four games due to an ankle injury. He is expected to return to action for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been mentioned as a potential destination for Kupp. The defending two-time Super Bowl champions are in need of a No. 1 receiver since Rashee Rice injured his knee in Week 4. The Chiefs remain the NFL's lone unbeaten team at 6-0.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have also been linked with Kupp, who would give newly anointed starting quarterback Russell Wilson one more target in a passing attack that boasts just one wideout threat in George Pickens.
Two former Pro Bowl receivers have been traded so far before the NFL's November 2 trade deadline: Davante Adams to the New York Jets and Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. It appears Kupp could be the next big-name receiver to be dealt.
