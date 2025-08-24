Rampage Jackson's son Raja appears to brutally assault pro wrestler in viral video
By Josh Sanchez
An ugly incident took place in the ring during a professional wrestling event on Saturday night, leaving social media buzzing in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday. The incident involved Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quentin "Rampage" Jackson.
Viral video of the incident shows Raja entering the ring during a match and getting involved. Things quickly go south.
Raja picks up another wrestler Stuart Smith — who goes by the ring name Syko Stu — over his head before violently slamming him to the mat. Smith appeared to immediately be unconscious.
Raja can then be seen rainging down a barrage of heavy punches to Smith's head before he was ultimately pulled away. You can see video of the disturbing incident below.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING
Smith was reportedly "rushed to the hospital with serious injuries" following the apparent attack. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the incident was apparently a planned spot that went terribly wrong.
Rampage Jackson took to social media following the incident to release a statement, saying he does not condone his son's actions and apologized on his behalf to Smith and KICK, which streamed the KnokXPro event.
"I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable," Rampage wrote on X. "Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his 'payback'in the ring. I thought it was apart of the show.
"It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."
It's going to be interesting to see what stems from the incident, but it is certainly a bad look for the MMA legend's son, who compiled a 4-0 MMA record as an amateur before losing his first professional matches.
There is currently no further information on Smith's medical status at this time.
