Rampage Jackson gives heartfelt apology for son Raja's brutal wrestling attack
By Josh Sanchez
The pro wrestling world was rocked over the weekend by a brutal attack inside of the ring when Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quentin "Rampage" Jackson, went off-script and unleashed a flurry of punches to the head of unconscious wrestler Stuart Smith — who goes by the ring name Syko Stu.
The troubling incident was captured on video and immediately went viral, followed by severe backlash for his unacceptable actions. Syko Stu was taken to the hospital, where he is still in critical condition with broken facial bones and severe dental injuries.
Earlier this week, the LAPD announced it is investigating the incident.
While Raja Jackson has not commented about his actions other than immediate comments on a Kick stream, his father sat down to discuss the incident and apologized for his son's action while hoping that Syko Stu will forgive him, even though the assault was not at his hands.
"I don’t condone what my son did. I’m going to let justice play out," Rampage said. "I just wish I could’ve been there. Hopefully one day I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand.
"I hope he can forgive me, as a dad, for not understanding everything."
Hopefully Syko Stu can fully recover from his injuries and Raja will be held accountable for his actions.
There's no excuse for that behavior anywhere in the world, especially inside of a ring where wrestlers already know the risk they are putting their bodies through, but expect everyone working with them to be looking out for each other's safety.
