Roundup: Kobe Bryant Tributes, Chance the Rapper Hosting Punk'd Reboot
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 26 2020
The Middle East music venue in Boston is up for sale ... Stephen A. Smith responds to Joe Rogan's criticism of his UFC commentary ... "A man diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle is being treated largely by a robot" ... New Jersey attorney general orders police to stop using the creepy facial recognition technology that was covered in the New York Times ... A Russian comedian who joked about Vladimir Putin fled the country ... John Elway advocates for the NFL to do something about onside kicks ... Disney is making a live-action version of Bambi ... Punk'd is making a comeback and it'll be hosted by Chance the Rapper ... "Prince Charles flew 16,000 miles in just 11 days using three private jets and one helicopter before proudly posing with Greta Thunberg in Davos" ...
Arash Markazi's tribute to the relationship Kobe Bryant had with his family and especially his daughter Gianna, who was determined to play for Geno Aueriemma at UConn [LA Times]
TBL's weekend coverage of Kobe Bryant: Tribute collection; video reactions from Jay Williams, Rachel Nichols, Mike Breen, and Dwyane Wade. Shaq's reaction.
Prosecutors have evidence that Jeff Bezos's girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shared the text messages with her brother, who leaked them to National Enquirer [WSJ]
Can the Grammy's be trusted? [NY Times]
There's now an app that can help you solve Rubik's cubes [Mental Floss]
There are way more bathrooms in America than there used to be [Atlantic]
Alicia Keys and Boys II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammy's
Highlights from Kyrie Irving dropping 45 on the Pistons on Saturday
JB Smoove tells Howard Stern how he got on Curb